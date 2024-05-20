Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants Congratulate 2024 Grads and Scholarship Winners

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants congratulate all of the 2024 graduates. All the hard work and dedication has definitely paid off! Best of luck in your future endeavors. Special congratulations to our 6 scholarship winners, you are truly exceptional individuals!

Wayne Bjorge Academic Excellence Award – Aiden Hewitt
Chilliwack Giants Cheer and Service Award – Kailyn Keddy
Scott Wilkins Community Service Award – Gavin Parks
Chilliwack Giants Perseverance Award – Carter Dallas
Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Bursary Award – Callan Johnson
Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Bursary Award – Graeden McInall

2024 Giants – Ian Parksi with Aiden Hewitt Gavin Parks Carter Dallas

