Chilliwack Giants Congratulate 2024 Grads and Scholarship Winners

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants congratulate all of the 2024 graduates. All the hard work and dedication has definitely paid off! Best of luck in your future endeavors. Special congratulations to our 6 scholarship winners, you are truly exceptional individuals!



Wayne Bjorge Academic Excellence Award – Aiden Hewitt

Chilliwack Giants Cheer and Service Award – Kailyn Keddy

Scott Wilkins Community Service Award – Gavin Parks

Chilliwack Giants Perseverance Award – Carter Dallas

Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Bursary Award – Callan Johnson

Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Bursary Award – Graeden McInall

2024 Giants – Ian Parksi with Aiden Hewitt Gavin Parks Carter Dallas