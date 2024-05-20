Chilliwack Giants Congratulate 2024 Grads and Scholarship Winners

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants congratulate all of the 2024 graduates. All the hard work and dedication has definitely paid off! Best of luck in your future endeavors. Special congratulations to our 6 scholarship winners, you are truly exceptional individuals!
Wayne Bjorge Academic Excellence Award – Aiden Hewitt
Chilliwack Giants Cheer and Service Award – Kailyn Keddy
Scott Wilkins Community Service Award – Gavin Parks
Chilliwack Giants Perseverance Award – Carter Dallas
Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Bursary Award – Callan Johnson
Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Bursary Award – Graeden McInall
District of Hope Hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator
Hope – The District of Hope is hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator. They are looking for referrals to marketing@hopebc.ca Here are