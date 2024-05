Abbotsford – Rod MacDonald is the Fraser Valley West Junior Girls Representative and the founder of the BC Honey Badgers rugby team. It is a representative all star team from all across BC, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

This sevens camp is the second camp working towards development of junior girls rugby and strengthening women’s rugby in Canada, let alone Abbotsford.

Canadian Olympian Julia Greenshields will be hosting this camp at Yale Secondary.

Registration is $80.

More information below: