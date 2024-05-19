Coastal Fire Centre – Category 2 and 3 Fires Now Prohibited – Campfire Still Allowed

Parksville/Fraser Valley – – Effective at Noon Friday, May 17, 2024, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. This prohibition is being enacted to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. This prohibition will be in place until October 31, 2024, or until the order is rescinded.

Specifically, this prohibition refers to the following activities:

“Category 2 open fire” which means an open fire, other than a category 1 campfire, that:

Burns material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width; Burns material concurrently in 2 piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width; or Burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha.

“Category 3 open fire” which means an open fire that burns:

Material concurrently in 3 or more piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width; Material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width; One or more windrows, each not exceeding 200 m in length or 15 m in width; or Stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 ha.

Also prohibited are the activities listed below (Wildfire Act, Section 12):

Fireworks;

Sky Lanterns;

Binary Exploding Targets;

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description; and

Air Curtain Burners.

This prohibition does not apply to Category 1 campfires* that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, or to cooking stoves that use natural gas, propane, or briquettes.

Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open fire violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit the BC Wildfire Service website.