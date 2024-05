Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospital Foundation have been talking a lot about nurses carts because they know there is a dire need for replacements.

Nurses use these carts from room to room and patient to patient. They are an essential part of their day to day activities. However, most of them are over 25 years old and in disrepair.

The goal of the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation is to fundraise 96K to replace 12 carts for Chilliwack General Hospital.

Facebook page is here for more information.