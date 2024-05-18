Campsite Expansion, Park Upgrades for Rolley Lake Park

Rolley Lake – Ready in time for the summer 2024 camping season, Rolley Park campsite now has an additional 17 new walk-in tent pads, a conversion and upgrade of the existing shelter to a communal cooking shelter, expansion of existing visitor parking area to accommodate more walk-in campsite parking and a new pit toilet.

“Rolley Lake Park is a favourite spot for people in Mission, and these new upgrades will make it even more enjoyable for visitors,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “More space for visitors means more people visiting Mission and learning about everything we have to offer.”

“It’s sure to be another busy season in B.C. Parks, and here in Mission is no exception,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “Investing in campsites, parks, and lakes means that more people can continue to make the most of beautiful B.C., and it’s great to see that soon more campers will be able to enjoy Rolley Lake Park.”

Additional expansion and upgrade projects are expected to start in the fall and new projects are proposed for following years.

Letters from BC Parks will soon be sent to area residents, inviting them to attend a park tour on May 23 from 6-7:30pm. The tour will give people the opportunity to view some of the completed work and learn about more future plans.