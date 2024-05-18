BC Growing Communities Fund Supports Five City of Chilliwack Projects Including Dog Off-Leash Park and Pump Tracks

Chilliwack – With just over $1 million in support from the BC Growing Communities Fund, the City of Chilliwack has completed five community amenities throughout the city to provide residents with more recreational opportunities, including:

Fairfield Park dog off-leash area (46219 Clare Avenue).

Jinkerson Park pump track, dog off-leash area, and multi-use game area (5869 Jinkerson Road).

Vedder Park pump track (45450 Petawawa Road).

Approximately $500,000 went towards the construction of the pump tracks at Jinkerson Park and Vedder Park. These pump tracks feature berms, open turns, and straights, as well as directional arrows and a flat entrance/exit area. The pump tracks are designed for beginners to learn the fundamental techniques of riding a pump track, but can also be enjoyed by more advanced riders and younger riders using balance bikes.

The $418,000 multi-use game area at Jinkerson Park creates an exciting and safe area for residents to engage in multiple sports. Each game area features a paved surface, basketball hoops, line markings, and large and small recessed nets to facilitate ball hockey or soccer.

$170,000 supported the creation of two new dog off-leash areas in Chilliwack. The new Fairfield Park and Jinkerson Park dog off-leash areas allow Chilliwack’s four-legged friends to enjoy a dedicated play area, with both parks featuring small dog and large dog areas.

“With access to stunning lakes, rivers and mountains, enjoying the outdoors has always been an important part of life for people living in Chilliwack,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “These new projects are an exciting addition for our growing community and give people that live here more opportunities to get outside, connect with each other and even try something new.”

“These park upgrades will make it easy for people of all ages and abilities – and their four-legged friends – to get outside and stay active in Chilliwack,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Thanks to support from the Province’s Growing Communities Fund, we can improve key infrastructure and add new services for everyone to enjoy.”

“We are grateful to the Province for their investment in core community infrastructure and amenities through the BC Growing Communities Fund,” said Mayor Popove. “These neighbourhood pump tracks, dog off-leash areas, and the Jinkerson Park multi-use game area create new opportunities for residents to get outside and enjoy some fresh air in the community.”

For more information about Vedder, Jinkerson, and Fairfield Parks, visit chilliwack.com/parks.