2024 Chilliwack Pride Festival – Sunday July 21 – Wellington Avenue

Chilliwack – A few changes coming for the 2024 Chilliwack Pride Festival. After last year’s trial run on a Saturday, it returns to a Sunday. Also it’s on July 21 on Wellington and not in August at Central Community Park.

This event is 10 AM to 4PM.

It is billed as a day of community, acceptance, and fun under the sun. From vibrant performances to engaging activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Come out and show your support for equality and inclusion in our beautiful city. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace pride and togetherness.

