Laidlaw/Agassiz – (with files from Julie Hiscock/Chilliwack Scanner) – MAY 17 UPDATE – BC Wildfire Service says this fire is now out.

MAY 17 ORIGINAL STORY – Coastal Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire east of Laidlaw. Possible cause from a trailer on fire. From BC Wildfire SAervice 7PM, May 16 –

Size: 0.05 Hectares- Fire size is estimated and based on the most current information available. It is under control.

Location – North of Sowerby Creek.