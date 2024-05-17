Suspicious Driver in Vehicle Starts on Highway 1, then Coquihalla – Possibly Stolen

Hope (UFVRD) – Early Friday morning (May 17, 2024 at 8:55AM), Hope RCMP were alerted to a suspicious vehicle heading Eastbound on Hwy 1 near Herrling Island.

RCMP were able to located the vehicle in Hope but were unable to stop it out of concern for the safety of the other motorists.

A short time later, the Hope RCMP received multiple reports of a vehicle stopped on the Coquihalla Highway in the area of the Great Bear Snowshed.

The reports also indicated that at least one occupant was seen running from the vehicle after it stopped.

Multiple officers attended the scene to search for anyone associated to the vehicle including an Integrated Police Dog Service member.

A woman who was later identified as the passenger in the vehicle was located and taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are working to confirm if the vehicle was in fact stolen.