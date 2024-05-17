Skip to content

Stabbing Incident in Mission – After Fishing for the Day

Mission – Shortly before 10:30PM on Thursday night May 16, Mission RCMP received a report that a man had been stabbed in the arm near the intersection of North Railway Avenue and Lougheed Highway.

Officers attended and met with the 36-year-old man, who had been fishing with a friend along the riverbank near that location. The victim finished fishing for the night and walked up to the train tracks, when another man approached him, an altercation arose, and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in the arm before running away. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury, and was taken to hospital. RCMP closed down a portion of North Railway Avenue for a short time, while a police dog conducted a search of the area. The suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing, and no one has been arrested. The suspect is described a as 5’7 tall, with a short buzz-cut hairstyle, wearing a dark grey hoody and grey pants. The suspect also had a bicycle with him. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161. File 24-5605.

