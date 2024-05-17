SPONSORED – 8 Reasons to Open a Business in Beautiful Hope BC (VIDEO)

Hope (Sponsored – The Hope Business and Development Society) – So far this spring, beautiful Hope has had plenty to celebrate.

First, hey Hope is just plain great !

New signage going into Hope. (We do clean up well)

News that some of the Othello Tunnels and Coquihalla Canyon Park is re-opening (that’s scheduled for July).

That’s brings us to 8 Reasons to Open a Business in Beautiful Hope BC. (By the way, for more information on The Hope Business and Development Society – click here !)

Key Location

Hope is recognized as a vital transportation hub. Being a major junction that connects Highways 1, 3, 5 and 7, Hope’s key location allows investors easy access to road, rail, airports, and seaports.

Affordable Real Estate

Hope offers the most affordable land, commercial real estate and residential properties in the Fraser Valley. Investing in Hope can foster economic security for both your professional and/or personal investments

Competitive Municipal Development Costs & Quick Processing Times

The District of Hope regulates and administers all business development permits and licenses. Investing in a rural community has great benefits as our municipal development costs are more economical when compared to larger urban centres. Business licenses and permit applications are processed in a timely matter.

Substantial Labour Force

Located near neighbouring urban centres, Hope has access to a substantial labour force network which continues to increase alongside Hope and the Fraser Valley’s booming which continues to increase alongside Hope and the Fraser Valley’s booming population growth.

Exponential Population Growth

Hope’s population has increased by 10% since 2012, which surpasses provincial and national growth rates, and continues to see steady growth.

Fibre Optic Capabilities

Hope, B.C. is equipped with Fibre Optic broadband internet, allowing businesses to get a 100% direct fibre connection right to their premise that delivers fast internet upload and download speeds up to 940mbps.

Diverse Business Sectors

Hope prides itself in having a diverse economy. Many residents of Hope work in the accommodation & food sector, retail, construction, health care, and transportation.

Community Support & Exceptional Quality of Life

Hope is a small mountain town with remarkable community pride. There are many readily available supports in place to assist businesses with the success of their investment. Our community has an exceptional quality of life and an abundance of outdoor recreational activities.