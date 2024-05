Chilliwack – The May Long Weekend brings its challenges.

Ruth & Naomi’s Mission is in urgent need of the below food items. They can be dropped off at the Family Centre at any time (46129 Princess Ave). ​

+ Mr. Noodles

+ Canned meats ⁠​

+ Canned soups ​

+ Granola bars ⁠​

+ Oatmeal

+ Peanut butter

+ Jam

+ Crackers ⁠​

+ Kraft Dinner ⁠​

+ Chunky soup ⁠​