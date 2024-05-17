Long Weekend Snowfall for Coquihalla, Hope-Princeton and Okanagan Connector

Fraser Valley (From Environment Canada) – Expect Snow for the Mountain Passes including Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass, Begbie Summit, and Rogers Pass.

This started overnight Thursday to Friday morning, and possibly early Saturday morning.

Snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm with locally higher amounts possible.

An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the BC Interior into this long weekend. Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow overnight Thursday, and possibly overnight Friday.

For Allison Pass, the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Begbie summit, snow can be expected above 1000 metres. At Rogers and Kootenay Pass, snow is expected above 1300 metres.

Transportation routes may be impacted. Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.