UPDATE – Fire Being Held – Car Fire Ignites Wildfire on Harrison FSR North of Sasquatch Park

Harrison -MAY 17 UPDATE from BC Wildfire Service – Bear Creek Fire on Harrison FSR is 8.2 hectares and is being held.

MAY 15 UPDATE from Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department: A fire started by a vehicle on the Harrison East FSR was reported Tuesday night. Agassiz and Harrison Fire Departments were monitoring the situation throughout the night. Contact was made with BC Wildfire Service as the incident was in the jurisdiction of BC Wildfire. It was determined by BC Wildfire that no municipal fire department resources were needed.

For more information on this fire, you can visit BC Wildfire’s website: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

ORIGINAL STORY – From BC Wldfire Service and Harrison Valley FSR’s (east/west/chehalis and others) on Facebook – As concerns grow in Fort Nelson and Fort McMurray, this is closer to home.

A new fire 17.5 KM up East Harrison FSR. A car caught fire and spread to the forest. The initial report for Harrison Valley FSR’s Facebook page claim a car fire started the blaze that is racing through the mountainside forest.

From Coastal Fire Centre – Listed as Out of Control.

Fire Number: V10326

Discovered On: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10:36:20 PM

Size: 3 Hectares

Fire size is estimated and based on the most current information available.

Location- Harisson Lake FSR

2024 Harrison FSR May Wildfire – Andrew Enns – Facebook

2024 Harrison FSR May Wildfire – Andrew Enns – Facebook