Vacant Home Fire on Margaret Avenue In Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Early Thursday (May 16, 2024 at approximately 4:50AM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire in the 46000 block of Margaret Avenue. Approximately 13 Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the scene and discovered a vacant, single-family home with fire and smoke venting from the attic area. Fire crews quickly secured a nearby hydrant and entered the structure to locate and extinguish the fire.

As a result of the fire, the attic space of the home sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department Officials and the RCMP.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at

www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca