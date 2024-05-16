Hosting a Community Block Party in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Thinking of hosting a block party within the park? This is a great way for Cultus Lake Park residents to get together with long-time neighbours, mingle with new residents, and strengthen the sense of community within the park.



To begin planning, complete the Special Event Application form and submit it to the park’s Events Coordinator at amanda.warmerdam@cultuslake.bc.ca.The standard $100 application fee is waived for park residents hosting a community block party.



The park office will support with providing barriers so you can safely gather on the roadway near your residence.



Should you have any questions about hosting a block party or special event, please contact Amanda Warmerdam, Administrative Assistant, Communications & Events Coordinator at 604-769-8124 or email amanda.warmerdam@cultuslake.bc.ca.

https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Special-Event-Application-fillable.pdf