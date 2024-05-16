Harrison Fire Department Open House and BBQ – Tuesday May 21

Harrison – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department are hosting another Fire Department Open House, Tuesday May 21 from 7 to 8:30PM at the Harrison Fire Hall at 555 Hot Springs Road

A family event where you meet your local firefighters, learn about fire safety, see their equipment, check out the trucks, learn what they do, ask questions – and if you’re a real keener, maybe even pick up an application form to join them.

A BBQ will be grilling! Enjoy hotdogs & refreshments. BBQ by donation. All proceeds support the HHSFD Association. They will also have WASP Wildfire Protection Kits available for purchase. Cost: $225