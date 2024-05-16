Chase Claypool and the Buffalo Bills in Seattle Come the Fall

Fraser Valley/Buffalo/Seattle – On May 3, the Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Chase Claypool.

The Abbotsford native split last season between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

In a combined 12 games last season, Claypool had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Originally taken with the 49th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Claypool has appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Dolphins, Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool is an Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad.

For his career, Claypool has hauled in 175 passes for 2,261 yards and 13 TDs.

Chase and the Bills are in Seattle at Lumen Field to play the Seahawks, Sunday October 27 at 1PM.

Seahawks Ticket Info is here.