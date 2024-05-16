BC Search and Rescue Ask The Public to be Mind Full– Keep SAR Call Outs to a Minimum

Fraser Valley (BCSARA) – Ahead of the May long weekend, BCSARA asking for the public’s help. They want to keep search and rescue (SAR) task numbers as low as possible and reduce the severity of any tasks that do happen.

In our efforts to respond to 1,750 search and rescue tasks per year, they’re asking outdoor enthusiasts to adopt a safety mindset before heading outdoors. Recreationalists play a key role in search and rescue, beginning with what they do before their adventures start and during an emergency which can make or break the outcome of any outdoor experience.

As the public enjoy their time mountain biking, hiking or camping for the first-time this season, or while paddling across a lake, climbing rock faces or 4X4ing on backroads, they ask that they remember the 3,400 B.C. volunteer search and rescue members who would also like to enjoy their long weekend. We strongly encourage making informed decisions by using reliable resources to prep and play outdoors. These tools are key to enjoying activities safely and reducing SAR callouts and the severity of injuries.

How can the public support search and rescue this long weekend?

Here are three reliable resources to help outdoor enthusiasts:

Expert Webinars Take part in BC AdventureSmart’s free summer 2024 expert speaker series with 10 special webinars and 13 expert guests, helping recreationalists prep and become rescue ready. Ahead of the long weekend, join the informative ‘Campers Code’ webinar on Thursday evening, May 16. Check out our first 2024 spring webinar with 6X Olympian and thru-hiker Clara Hughes . Clara shares her adventurous 800kms journey along the Vancouver Island Trail.

Adventure Hub Check out the Adventure Hub which is a custom-built online planning platform with more than 450 outdoor recreation businesses and organizations with 24 categories covering eight B.C. regions.

Visual Learning Take a moment to browse our YouTube channel and video library. Make sure to watch our trail-specific safety videos.

