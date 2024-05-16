Skip to content

Barn Burner BBQ Returns with Car Show, But Without A Competition – Farm Store in Yarrow – Saturday July 27

Home
Uncategorized
Barn Burner BBQ Returns with Car Show, But Without A Competition – Farm Store in Yarrow – Saturday July 27

Yarrow – It’s Back !

You’re invited to the all new, relaunched Barn Burner BBQ & Car Show. Organizers have taken the highlights from previous BBQs and combined them with the success of the car show fundraiser to make something new: a community BBQ summer event.

Sat July 27, 10am to 4pm
Sponsored by Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry
At The Farm Store in Yarrow, 4540 Simmons Rd, Chilliwack

There’s NO BBQ COMPETITION. Just local vendors slinging up delicious BBQ meals for the whole family. Proceeds from meal purchases go to RAN Mission.

There will be classic cars, an adventurous kids zone, live music, great food, and community spirit. There’s something for everyone, so bring down grandparents, parents, and kids.

Facebook Info is here.

2024 Barn Burner BBQ
2024 Barn Burner BBQ

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts