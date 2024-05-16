AbbyPD Searching for Man on Scooter Slashing Ties After Altercation, May Have Been in UFV Area

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a reported stranger assault that occurred on Tuesday, May 13, 2024, at 5:15PM at the intersection of Kind Rd and King Connector, Abbotsford.

Initial reports indicated that an unknown male, riding an electric scooter in the area, proceeded to cut off a vehicle. The male became confrontational and caused damage by slashing one of the car’s tires.

The victim reported that the suspect departed the area westbound on King Rd. He was described as being in his twenties, wearing all-black clothing with white gloves, having a slim build, and riding an electric scooter with distinct blue lighting.

Since the onset of this investigation the University of Fraser Valley (UFV) advised a male matching the description, was observed riding the described electric scooter in and around the campus grounds in the past week. It is undetermined if the suspect is associated to the university.

To ensure public safety, the Abbotsford Police are working with campus security and have bolstered police presence in the area. This investigation is ongoing, and the public are advised to not approach the suspect and call 911 immediately, if spotted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or ability to identify the suspect is urged to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File: 2024-19462