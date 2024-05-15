Over $120K for Chilliwack Victim Assistance and Crime Prevention Programs

Chilliwack – The BC Civil Forfeiture Office was established in 2006 with the purpose of removing the tools and proceeds of unlawful activity and redirecting them back into programs that support community safety and crime prevention initiatives.

“The right thing to do with funding recovered from organised crime is to reallocate it towards organisations that serve our communities,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “As Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, I’m glad that these funds are supporting organizations across the province that support victims of gender-based violence, including right here in Chilliwack.”

In Chilliwack, projects are receiving a total of $120,000 to implement crime prevention and remediation projects in their community. The following local projects are receiving Civil Forfeiture Grants:

School Peace Circles, Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Association- $40,000

Specialized Victim Assistance Program, Chilliwack Community Services- $40,000

When Love Hurts, Sardis Doorway for Mothers & Children Society- $40,000

“The Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Association is a great organization that I’m glad to see will benefit from this funding,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “We’re taking money from criminal activity and putting it back where it belongs, into services for people in our community.”