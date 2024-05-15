Online Safety – Joint Statement from Premier David Eby, Meta, Google, TikTok, Snap, and X

Victoria – Premier David Eby and representatives from Meta, Google, TikTok, Snap, and X have issued the following statement:

“Helping young people stay safe online is one of the most important challenges facing parents, governments and technology companies today. This historic collaboration between government and industry pioneers aims to raise the bar for youth safety online. The Province is pleased that Google has agreed to join Meta, TikTok, Snap and X and participate in the table.

“At the first meeting on May 10, the action table talked about serious issues like online sexual exploitation and sharing private images without permission. They also discussed the importance of broadscale co-operation because online predators like the ones that have targeted people in British Columbia do not limit themselves to just one platform. These criminals target victims across the different apps they use, often moving conversations from one app to another.

“Participating companies are committed to providing streamlined processes to enable the effectiveness of orders made under B.C.’s Intimate Images Protection Act. The companies have agreed to provide B.C. with direct escalation channels that will allow them to quickly report non-consensual intimate images prior to the issuance of an intimate image protection order, and that when an order is issued that it is expedited and actioned swiftly. These steps will make it easier for people in British Columbia to get their non-consensual intimate images taken down fast. This effort demonstrates the platforms’ commitment to protecting privacy online and promoting responsible digital behaviour.

“Recognizing the shared goal of teens having safe, age-appropriate experiences online, action-table participants agreed that future meetings would continue to emphasize new actions to promote youth safety online.

“In addition, the Province is exploring opportunities for technology companies to help amplify official information for people in emergency situations like wildfires. Meta has agreed to establish a direct line of communication that will ensure response measures are closely co-ordinated as part of the government’s wildfire safety efforts, including the dissemination of reputable information available from official sources, such as government agencies and emergency services.

“Meta, Snap, TikTok and X have offered to provide the Province and additional crisis response organizations with advertising support to amplify awareness of safety resources throughout the wildfire season.

“The table is committed to continued engagement leading to further concrete actions to be announced in September.”