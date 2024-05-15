May 15 Pay Parking Returns to Harrison, Cultus Lake Monitoring Parking As Long Weekend (and Summer) Approaches

Harrison/Cultus Lake – Ahhh tying to fins parking at summer destinations.

We feel your pain.

In Harrison: The Village would like to provide a friendly reminder that Pay Parking comes into effect starting on Wednesday, May 15th.

2024 Harrison Pay Parking

With Cultus Lake, where the summer visitations are literally in the millions, Taryn Dixon, the FVRD Director – Area H posted to social media that it is imperative to park properly:

After a meeting with leaders from RCMP, Cultus Lake Park Board (CLPB), Ministry of Transportation and

Infrastructure (MOTI), City of Chilliwack, BC Parks, Tourism Chilliwack, and Fraser Valley Regional District

(FVRD) n there was a discussion of summer plans to manage visitors, vehicles and to keep our area safe. RCMP will be patrolling

the road again on the May long weekend and every weekend during the summer. If they see vehicles parked in

No Parking areas, they will attempt to contact the owner and asked that it be moved or, will call the towing

company on their rotation. Vehicles will be towed to the business lots in town.

MOTI is considering adding further delineators from Jade Bay to Spring Bay but has spent all the funds

available on delineators. An effort will be made to try and secure funds to add more delineators. This summer the

orange pylons will be put up in strategic locations to prevent parking in certain areas. BC Parks is working to

manage their own lots and visitors who are waiting for a parking space.

Tourism Chilliwack will assist with positive messaging on social media outlining expectations of our visitors.

They have some great messaging on Protecting this Gift. It can be found at this link

https://tourismchilliwack.com/about-us/protecting-this-gift/

All agencies will coordinate with each other and send out messages about Cultus Lake expectations and current

situation.