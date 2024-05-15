Indigenous Welcome Figures Unveiled at Chilliwack City Hall

Chilliwack – Two new welcome figures, carved by Yeqwyeqwí:ws First Nation Chief Terry Horne, were unveiled in front Chilliwack City Hall with Mayor and Council on May 14.

The two posts feature a depiction of Chilliwack, with mountains and the river. There is a figure on each post: a male on the right and female on the left, each with their hands raised in a welcoming gesture. The base has salmon depicted in a traditional Coast Salish design.

“At the City of Chilliwack, we are working to build relationships with First Nations and support truth and reconciliation” said Mayor Popove. “Standing at the front of City Hall, these figures will demonstrate the importance of the heritage, culture, and continued contributions of Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples to this region, as well as a provide a welcome to everyone who passes through the building.”

In recognition of the people who have called this area home since time immemorial, the City of Chilliwack sought proposals from carvers with a strong connection to the S’ólh Téméxw territory and to the Stó:lō peoples, to create welcome figures to be placed outside of City Hall.

Chief Horne was chosen to carve the posts by a committee that included representatives from the Stó:lō Service Agency and the City of Chilliwack.

“Growing up in S’ólh Téméxw, I loved watching the sun rise over the mountains each morning and I wanted to capture that memory and feeling for these figures,” said Chief Horne. “Every part of this design represents Stó:lō culture and our history in this territory, and I am pleased to be able to remind visitors to City Hall of the rich history of this region. From the swirling eddies and the salmon, to the sun rising over the mountains, these figures represent life in this region since time immemorial.”