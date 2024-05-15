DEeroche/Leq’a:mel – Watershed Watch Salmon Society and its project partners will mark a milestone in the work to restore important fish passage in the Lower Fraser region. Agriculture Minister and MLA for Abbotsford-Mission, Pam Alexis, and Parliamentary Secretary for Watershed Restoration, Fin Donnelly, will join Leq’a:mel Nation and the North Nicomen Diking District for a ribbon-cutting at Joe’s Lake, in Deroche, near Nicomen Slough.

This is planned for Friday May 17.

Joe’s Lake is a disconnected wetland that was part of the Nicomen Slough floodplain prior to the building of dike infrastructure after the floods of 1948. Installing a fish-friendly sluice-style floodgate has restored fish passage to Joe’s Lake after over 70 years and reconnected over 5 hectares of lateral floodplain habitat previously inaccessible to salmon. The floodgate also provides improved flood protection to nearby communities. It also opens up many opportunities for future restoration in the area. The project has been made possible by a partnership between Resilient Waters, Leq’a:mel First Nation, and the North Nicomen Diking District with funding support from the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

Photo and video of Joe’s Lake fish access before. Credit: Fernando Lessa and Resilient Waters.