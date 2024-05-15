2nd Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon raises over $6,300 to Support Abbotsford Salvation Army Programs

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army – Abbotsford/Mission hosted the 2nd Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon on Wednesday, April 24th at Cascade Community Church. The luncheon brought together 142 guests to celebrate the practical and compassionate care given to thousands in need – 365 days a year. Bob Singleton, well known as the voice of the Abbotsford Airshow for many years, hosted the event as MC.

$6,300 was raised supporting the programs and services offered at The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope.

“As we reflect on our Hope in the Valley Luncheon, we are thrilled with its success and extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who sponsored, donated, volunteered, and participated. The incredible generosity of Abbotsford and Mission never ceases to amaze us. We look forward to seeing you all again at our third annual event”, stated Rob Studiman, Community Ministries Director – Centre of Hope.

The event highlighted messages of hope and resilience. Keynote speaker Pastor Al Breitkreuz shared his message “The Humanity of Justice”. The Hero for Hope award was presented to Peter whose life generates hope in others because of his example of overcoming adversity. The inaugural Community Hero for Hope Award – Business was awarded to the team at Aggressive Auto Towing for hosting the Tow Truck Toy Run for the past 6 years, bringing joy to hundreds of Angel Tree Families.

Guests enjoyed a performance by the Mountain Elementary School Choir, a Silent Auction, and a delicious luncheon prepared by Chef Reg and his team.

A special thank you to the generosity of

Sponsors: 107.1 Country, The Abbotsford News, Globe Printers, Gulf & Fraser

Supporters: Cole Studiman, Robert Senft and Dave Sidhu

Luncheon Donors: Cobs Bread HighStreet, Lepps Bakery & Delicatessen

Silent Auction Donors: Abbotsford Airshow, Abbotsford Agrifair, Abbotsford Canucks, Abbotsford Downtown Business Association, Best Western Plus Regency Inn & Conference Centre, Ledgeview Golf Club, The Keg, Tourism Abbotsford.

Volunteer Team: Noreen, Karen, Damian, Dao, Cathy, Toni and Brenda.