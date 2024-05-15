$105K for Crime Prevention Projects in Abbotsford

Victoria/Abbotsford – The BC Civil Forfeiture Office was established in 2006 with the purpose of removing the tools and proceeds of unlawful activity and redirecting them back into programs that support community safety and crime prevention initiatives.

“Any time we can put money back into services for people in our community, it’s a win,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “Local organizations like Archway Community Services in Abbotsford do so much good for people here, and I’m glad that we can take these seized profits from crime and get them into the hands of people that make such a difference.”

In Abbotsford, Archway Community Services is receiving over $105,000 to implement crime prevention and remediation projects in their community, the projects are as follows: