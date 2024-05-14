Vision Zero Grants to Improve Road Safety for Abbotsford and Mission

Fraser Valley – People in Abbotsford-Mission will benefit from safer roads thanks to another year of Provincial Vision Zero grants.

“When safety is prioritized, our community thrives,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “With these provincial investments, people in our community will be safer when driving on roads, biking, and walking, while improving community interconnections and encouraging active transportation.”

The following organizations are receiving funding in Abbotsford-Mission:

School District No. 75 District Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC) is receiving $17,540 for their Safe Routes for Growing Minds project.

The City of Mission is receiving $20,000 for the Stave Lake St and 11 th Ave-Prentis Ave Safety Improvements.

Ave-Prentis Ave Safety Improvements. The Sumas First Nation is receiving $20,000 for Street Lights, Biking Lanes, and Safe Crossing on Sumas First Nation Roads.

For the third year in a row, Vision Zero grants have been awarded to communities around British Columbia to improve road safety. A total of $866,657 has gone to 53 projects in 56 communities, including 22 projects in First Nations communities.

Projects include improved crosswalk infrastructure, traffic calming, speed limit reduction pilots, speed reader boards, improved lighting, road safety planning, and more.

Vision Zero is an international best practice in road safety. By adopting Vision Zero, the New Democrat government is working toward making roads in British Columbia safer for pedestrians, active transportation users and drivers. Making roads safer for all users also helps us tackle climate change, by encouraging lower carbon forms of transport, like walking, cycling, e-scooters, and e-bikes.

