Spectacular New Presentation Season at The Chilliwack Cultural Centre for 2024-25 – May 28 Preview

Chilliwack — Exciting things are happening at The Centre and the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is thrilled to be bringing you an all-new line-up of shows for the 2024-25 season! Continuing to inspire the community with an incredible selection of shows ranging from beautiful dance performances to enthralling theatre shows, captivating circus performances to diverse music shows, and so much more. It will be a season to remember!

The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is thrilled to invite you to the 2024/2025 Season Launch Event on May 28. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the formal program starting at 7:00 pm. Join us for complimentary refreshments and performances at this exciting evening of insight into all the spectacular shows and performances that The Society will be presenting throughout the year. Live entertainment, information about patron programs and special June discounts for Red Patrons!

Tickets will go on sale for the entire season on May 28, so don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to select your favourite shows, sign up for discounts, and plan out your entertainment schedule for the season! For more information and to RSVP, fill out the Season Launch RSVP, contact Jean-Louis Bleau at jeanlouis@chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or on their website.