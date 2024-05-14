Merritt RCMP Searching for 25 Year Old Christian Keeler

Merritt – RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Christian Keeler.

Christian Keeler has not been heard from since April 15, 2024. Police are concerned for his well-being.

Description of Christian Keeler:

Indigenous male;

25 years;

5 ft 9 in (175 cm);

175 lbs (79 kg);

Black hair;

Brown eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christian Keeler is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

File # 2024-1888