Always Check That 6/49 Ticket – Langley Man Wins $1M – Tix Bought in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – It was a life-changing moment for Bao Diep after realizing that his Lotto 6/49 ticket from the May 1, 2024 draw landed him a cool $1,000,000 prize.

The Langley resident purchased the winning ticket from the Town Pantry on Maclure Road in Abbotsford and was at home when he decided to check his ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App.

“I saw that someone won in Abbotsford, so I thought maybe I had a chance,” Diep recalled. “I scanned my ticket and saw one million dollars. I was very happy and excited!”

Diep has a few plans for his prize, including celebrating during an upcoming trip to Turkey. He says he is most looking forward to focusing on a major hobby of his — cooking — and would love to purchase a bigger home equipped with a larger kitchen.

“It’s life-changing,” he said.

So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $45 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).