Mission – On April 29, a witness reported seeing three burnt vehicles along the Lost Creek Forest Service Road.

Mission RCMP attended and found a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup stolen from Chilliwack, a 2019 Kia Elantra stolen from Surrey, and a 1972 travel trailer. All had been completely burned.

If you have any information about these vehicles, or if you witness other suspicious activity in the back country, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.