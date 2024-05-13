Feds and Province Step Up Rebates for Heat Pumps

Victoria/Ottawa – Steven Guilbeault, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment up to $103.7 million from Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund and the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) program to support climate action in B.C. and help people with low or middle incomes reduce their energy costs.

About Canada’s Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program:

https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-efficiency/homes/canada-greener-homes-initiative/oil-heat-pump-affordability-program/24775

With the support of the OHPA program, income-qualified applicants could receive a rebate of as much as $16,000 to switch to high-efficiency heat pumps in homes currently heated with oil. With the support of the Low Carbon Economy fund, these changes will also apply to homes heated with natural gas and propane. This is an increase in support of approximately 70% from B.C.’s existing rebate program.

Those who are eligible and living in northern B.C. can access up to an additional $3,000 toward the installation of a heat pump. Homes that require an electrical system upgrade can also qualify for a rebate of up to $5,000 to complete the work.

This funding could help income-qualified applicants receive a total of as much as $24,000 to cover the costs of heat-pump installation, including electrical upgrades.