Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to Find Nicholas Polman

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 29-year-old Nicholas Polman, who was reported missing on May 13, 2024. Nicholas was last seen on May 6, 2024.

Description of Nicholas Polman:

Caucasian male

29 years

5 ft 10 in

200 lbs

brown hair

green eyes

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Nicholas Polman they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police are concerned for Nicholas’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Polman is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).