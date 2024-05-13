Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to Find Nicholas Polman

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 29-year-old Nicholas Polman, who was reported missing on May 13, 2024. Nicholas was last seen on May 6, 2024.
Description of Nicholas Polman:
- Caucasian male
- 29 years
- 5 ft 10 in
- 200 lbs
- brown hair
- green eyes
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Nicholas Polman they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.
Police are concerned for Nicholas’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Polman is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).