Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to Find Nicholas Polman

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 29-year-old Nicholas Polman, who was reported missing on May 13, 2024. Nicholas was last seen on May 6, 2024.

Description of Nicholas Polman:

  • Caucasian male
  • 29 years
  • 5 ft 10 in
  • 200 lbs
  • brown hair
  • green eyes

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Nicholas Polman they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police are concerned for Nicholas’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Polman is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

