Fort Nelson Evacuated Due to Wildfires, Monitoring Valley Conditions

Fort Nelson/Fraser Valley/Victoria – Emergency support services are available to people who are under evacuation order within the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, including Fort Nelson and Fort Nelson First Nation due to Parker Lake wildfire.

People requiring emergency support services (ESS), including accommodation, food and incidentals, can go to a reception centre in Fort St. John or Dawson Creek. Those with means to travel further are asked to go to the reception centre in Prince George. Locations of the reception centres can be found in the evacuation order: https://www.northernrockies.ca/en/news/evacuation_order_-_nrrm_fnfn.aspx

The local ESS team is encouraging people to create an ESS profile as soon as possible at: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

If possible, people are encouraged to stay with family or friends to ensure there is enough commercial accommodation in the area for people who don’t have the option. For those with recreational vehicles (RV or campers), there are camping options available. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is securing additional evacuee accommodation as commercial accommodation is in short supply in the area this weekend.

People with homeowner’s or tenant’s insurance are encouraged to contact their provider as soon as possible. Insurance policies will likely cover costs associated with temporary living expenses while under an evacuation order.

A disaster psychosocial support (DPS) team has been deployed to the region through Health Emergency Management BC. DPS teams provide short-term psychological first aid to people affected by emergencies. Northern Health has evacuated and closed the Fort Nelson hospital and attached care home. Patients have been transferred to the Fort St. John hospital or Rotary Mannor long-term care home in Dawson Creek.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is asking that people stay up to date with the latest information through the regional municipality’s Facebook page. Emergency information is also available here: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

Highway 97 remains is closed in both directions just north of Fort Nelson. For the latest updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

LOCALLY, Roger Pannett of Environment Canada noted that in Chilliwack: May 11 was Day 3 of Heat and low humidity.

Max temperature 28.1 oC ( 9.7 oC above normal.)

Humidity 82% last night and a low 25% relative humidity today in moderate south west winds.!

Fire Danger rating showing as Moderate.

Ge expressed concern for the Fire Danger rating on Vedder Mountain, Chilliwack Mountain ,Promontory & other local forested terrain.