Langley – TWU Spartans Kyle Finan and Brady Howlett have been named to Canada’s 36-man U20 squad.
The U20 group has come together for a four-week camp that will lead into a two-match series (June 1 & 6) against the United States to qualify for the World Rugby U20 Trophy.
The winner of the series will join seven other teams in Edinburgh, Scotland from July 2 to 17 for the 2024 World Rugby U20 Trophy, the winner of which will earn promotion to the World Rugby U20 Championship for 2024.
TWU Spartans Send Two to National Rugby Team
