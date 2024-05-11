Skip to content

Kent/Agassiz Burning Ban In Effect Starting May 16

Kent/Agassiz – From Agassiz Fire Department: The annual burning ban will come into effect May 16, 2024 until October 1, 2024. During this time only campfires with a valid permit will be allowed. All burning prohibitions issued by the BC Wildfire service that include the District will take precedence. All open burning in the District requires a burning permit, including campfires.

To find out if you are allowed to burn check out our Burn Permit App here: https://www.kentbc.ca/BurnPermitApp/

To apply for a campfire permit visit: https://www.kentbc.ca/burn/

