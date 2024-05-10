Sardis Falcons Track and Field Results from 2024 Abbotsford Invitational

Sardis/Abbotsford – (Sardis Falcons Facebook) Kudos to the Sardis Falcons Athletics Track & Field Team for their wins at the 2024 Abbotsford Invitational.
Clara M – 1st Sr Long Jump, 1st Sr 100m Hurdles, 2nd Sr 200m
Will v S – 1st Sr 110m Hurdles, 2nd Sr 400m Hurdles, 2nd 400m
Jane F – 4th Jr 300m Hurdles
Nadege H – 5th Jr 300m Hurdles
Autum A – 3rd Jr 300m Hurdles, 5th Jr 400m
Riley S – 1st Jr 3000m, 1st Jr 1500m
Jonah D – 1st Jr 1500m Steeplechase, 3rd Jr 3000m, 4th Jr 1500m
Chelsea P – 5th Sr 1500m