Sardis Falcons Track and Field Results from 2024 Abbotsford Invitational

Sardis/Abbotsford – (Sardis Falcons Facebook) Kudos to the Sardis Falcons Athletics Track & Field Team for their wins at the 2024 Abbotsford Invitational.

Clara M – 1st Sr Long Jump, 1st Sr 100m Hurdles, 2nd Sr 200m

Will v S – 1st Sr 110m Hurdles, 2nd Sr 400m Hurdles, 2nd 400m

Jane F – 4th Jr 300m Hurdles

Nadege H – 5th Jr 300m Hurdles

Autum A – 3rd Jr 300m Hurdles, 5th Jr 400m

Riley S – 1st Jr 3000m, 1st Jr 1500m

Jonah D – 1st Jr 1500m Steeplechase, 3rd Jr 3000m, 4th Jr 1500m

Chelsea P – 5th Sr 1500m

Sardis Falcons Facebook May 2024

