Funding for Better Wheelchair Access for Taxis

Fraser Valley – People who rely on wheelchairs in the Fraser Valley will soon have more accessible taxi services through the government’s Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program (PTAP).

In Chilliwack, Chilliwack Taxis is receiving $188,222 and Cheam Taxi is receiving $45,539 in order to improve wheelchair accessibility within their fleet.

In Mission, Mission Taxi is receiving $36,764 and in Abbotsford, Abbotsford Taxi is receiving $65,328 in order to improve wheelchair accessibility within their fleet.

“I know from my time as mayor and hearing from my friends and neighbours what a difference an announcement like this can make,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “When we work to make the world more accessible, we are helping break down barriers for people in their everyday lives and strengthening our communities for everyone.”.

“Enabling taxi services to include wheelchair-accessible vehicles is about more than convenience,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “It’s about respecting the right of individuals with disabilities to move freely and independently through their community, reducing barriers and making a difference in people’s everyday lives.”

“Accessible transportation is key for community inclusion and participation,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent Investing in wheelchair-accessible taxis will help reduce wait times for accessible rides while ensuring people can navigate the communities where they work and live. Increasing inclusive and accessible transportation options in Chilliwack benefits everyone in our community.”

“Transportation should be accessible for everybody,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack “As Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transportation, I am glad our government was able to provide nearly $7 million for more wheelchair accessible taxi services across the province, including in Chilliwack.”