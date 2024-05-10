Fast Air Opens New Facility at Abbotsford International Airport

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley posted to social media, their congratulations on the debut of Fast Air.

Congrats to Fast Air on your new facility at Abbotsford International Airport! The flights & services you offer will complement & expand upon those provided by YXX & build on our reputation as a regional aviation centre & part of the largest aerospace hub on the continent.

Fast Air has charter flights. From their website: Chartering a private aircraft will provide you with flexibility and control over your busy schedule. Allow our team to take you to your destination on your schedule. The Fast Air team is dedicated to providing a distinguished client experience and will Raise Your Expectations.

Website information is here.