$180K in Provincial Funding for Eastern Fraser Valley Festivals and Community Events including Chilliwack Fair, Agassiz Fall Fair and Harrison Festival of the Arts

Fraser Valley – Across B.C., $15 million in funding will support 1114 fairs, festivals, and events in 2024 and 2025.

In Chilliwack, 22 events are receiving over 180,600 in funding, including The Chilliwack Fair, Chilliwack Mural Fest, Harrison Festival of Arts and the Agassiz Fall Fair & Corn Festival.

Find a full list of events funded at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/tourism-immigration/tourism-resources/tourism-funding-programs/fairs-festivals-events-fund#recipients

“Whether you’re attending Ribfest, the Chilliwack Fair or taking in the arts, there’s something for everyone in Chilliwack!” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Local events like the ones being supported through this funding are part of what makes communities like Chilliwack such great places to live.

As the weather gets warmer, I can’t help but look forward to some of my favourite summer events in Chilliwack and Kent,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “We’re stronger when we’re together, and I’m so glad we can support the hard work of the organizing teams to help make these exciting events happen.”