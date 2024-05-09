UPDATE on May 3 Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Kent -– Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On May 3, 2024, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution. There was scanner chatter (on May 3) that EMS was called in. CSC now has released a statement.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.

The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident. The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken. No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.