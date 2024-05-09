Provincial Funding for Abbotsford Airshow, Fraser Valley Pride, and more

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The B.C. Fairs, Festivals and Events fund (the BCFFE Fund) provides up to about 20% of your total event budget, up to a maximum of $250,000 per event. Your event budget must be at least $10,000.

“Some of our favourite events are coming back this summer!” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “I’m thrilled that we can help support local events like the Twilight Concert Series in Mission and the Abbotsford Airshow, along with hundreds of other events that are bringing people together across B.C.”

In Abbotsford and Mission, 28 events are receiving over $630,000 in funding, including the Abbotsford International Airshow, the Twilight Concert Series in Mission, Fraser Valley Pride, and the Fraser Valley Children’s Festival.

“As Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film, I am thrilled to see our government yet again supporting the local events that we all love,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “Supporting fairs, festivals and events, especially on a local level, helps to foster community, supports artists and bolsters the local economy.”

Across B.C., $15 million in funding will support 1114 fairs, festivals, and events in 2024 and 2025.