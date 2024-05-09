Province Released First Reconciliation Action Plan – Squiala FN Chief Involved

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia has released its first Reconciliation Action Plan.

The plan recognizes the need to address historical injustices by acknowledging the past and working to build new relationships with Indigenous Peoples based on respect and understanding – and outlines the commitments and actions the legislative assembly will undertake to contribute toward reconciliation.

The legislative assembly’s first Reconciliation Action Plan includes five commitments and seven initial actions, shaped by input received directly from First Nations leaders through significant engagement and outreach. It has been approved by the Legislative Assembly Management Committee, which oversees the administration and operations of the legislative assembly.

In May 2023, the Speaker established the Speaker’s Indigenous Reconciliation Advisory Committee (SIRAC) to receive guidance directly from Indigenous leaders on how the legislative assembly could most meaningfully engage with Indigenous Peoples and advance reconciliation. In its first year, the committee included four Indigenous leaders, reflecting a diversity of views and experiences: Taylor Baker, executive councillor for Tsawwassen First Nation; Howard Grant, councillor for Musqueam Indian Band; Chief David Jimmie, Squiala First Nation; and Chief Willie Sellars, Williams Lake First Nation.

Chief David Jimmie, SIRAC member (Squiala First Nation) – “Issuing an apology to First Nations across B.C. for the harms the legislative assembly of British Columbia enabled to become law is an important action listed in the legislative assembly’s Reconciliation Action Plan. To move forward in a good way, acknowledging the truth of what happened to First Nations across the province followed by firm commitments to work in collaboration with First Nations is the bold action required to achieve reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.”

Read the Legislative Assembly of BC Reconciliation Action Plan 2024-2028:

https://www.leg.bc.ca/content-peo/Documents/reconciliation-action-plan.pdf

Read First Nations and the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia: A Record of Historical Actions, Decisions and Statements in Legislative Proceedings, 1872-1972:

https://www.leg.bc.ca/content-peo/Documents/first-nations-historical-record.pdf