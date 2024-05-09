OBITUARY – Dee Lippingwell- Noted Vancouver Concert Photographer Dies from Cancer

Vancovuer – She was regaled by media, broadcasters, shutterbugs and musicians.

Dee Lippingwell was one of the best. She was based in Vancouver. She passed away from Cancer on May 9 at the age of 78.

Dave Chesney, White Rock City Councilor and newspaper journalist posted to Facebook:

On behalf of the Lippingwell Family:

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dee Lippingwell on May 9th. Dee passed peacefully with her loving husband Paul at her side. We would like to thank all of her friends for the messages over the last few months, we made sure she got each one.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Dee to the Happy Liver Society or Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue.

Dee is survived husband Paul, her sons, Marc Lippingwell & Chris Lippingwell, Grandchildren Shauna & Tyler Lippingwell, and brother David.

Celebration of life at a later date.

Tributes and stories about Dee can be sent to noflashpublishing@gmail.com and will be passed onto the family.

Facebook page is here

Website page is here.

Dee Lippingwell- Facebook