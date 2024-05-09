Miss / Ms/ Mrs Canada 2024: Coronation Ceremony in Abbotsford – July 21

Abbotsford – For those us us old enough to remember Bert Parks…… OK that was Miss America .. BUT …..

The unforgettable National Pageant Finale Night for Miss / Ms/ Mrs Canada 2024 is July 21 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

($25 per guest pass – entry only)

It’s a glamorous evening filled with elegance, talent, and fierce competition as contestants from across Canada compete for the coveted titles of Miss, Ms, and Mrs Canada. Experience the excitement as these incredible women showcase their grace, intelligence, and poise on stage.



It’s here beauty meets brains in a spectacular display of talent and charm.

Tickets available through Eventbrite here.

Miss / Ms/ Mrs Canada 2024: Coronation Ceremony in Abbotsford



