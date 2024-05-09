Fraser Valley Music Awards Applications Now Open – Awards on July 18

Fraser Valley (CIVL/UFV) – The Fraser Valley Music Awards applications are currently open at https://fvma.civl.ca/2024-fvmas/nominee-submissions/ for the next month or so.

Awards will be presented on July 18 at Jam in Jubilee in Abbotsford, and select nominees will be invited to perform on stage that day, with the #DakotaLeslieMemorialFanVote closing on July 17th, and opening upon nomination announcement in late-June.

In addition to the FVMA’s and Jam in Jubilee opportunities, please feel free to apply here if you’re interested in performing at Fraser Valley Pride this year, on July 13th in Mission, BC at Heritage Park, hosted by Fraser Valley Youth Society, and finally, if you or someone you know is interested, Mission Arts Council is running an Arts Wellness Program, and looking for musicians to participate. More details below:

Are you passionate about using your music to make a difference? We are looking for talented musicians to join our roster for the Mission Arts Council’s Arts Wellness Program. As part of this program, we will be contracting musicians to perform at The Residence in Mission, playing music for seniors to combat loneliness and isolation.

If you’re interested in being interviewed and added to our private database of musicians, please contact us with your contact info and genre of music. Let’s come together through music to make a positive impact in our community! Call 6048260029 or email programs.macart@shaw.ca for details.