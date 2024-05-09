Feds Providing Chilliwack With Over $3M in Infrastructure Project Grants

Chilliwack – Multiple City of Chilliwack road infrastructure projects were completed in 2023 thanks in part to $3.14 million in funding from the Government of Canada’s Canada Community-Building Fund. Projects supported by this funding included road repaving and bike lane additions.

The largest portion of this funding, $3.03 million, was used to repave and rehabilitate 15 lane kilometres of city roads in 14 locations, and to construct three kilometres of new bike lanes throughout the city. Roads that received asphalt rehabilitation included Lower Landing Road, Vedder Road and Luckakuck Way, Elk View Road, Kitchen Road, Prest Road, Sylvan Drive, Yarrow Central Road, and more. The remaining funding was used to conduct capacity building studies.

“Through federal funding we were able to support the City of Chilliwack’s work to improve their roads and build bike lanes throughout the city. These investments don’t just help people get to where they need to go, they build a safer, more resilient community.” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Vibrant communities are connected communities, and the Chilliwack Road Infrastructure projects will make it easier for people to get around,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “That’s why we’re partnering with all orders of government to invest in projects that are forward thinking and help residents and visitors to travel safely and stay connected for years to come.”

“Chilliwack is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, and maintaining and developing infrastructure during this growth is integral to supporting strong, connected neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Popove. “In 2023, we made significant transportation infrastructure improvements, thanks in part to the support of the Government of Canada and Union of BC Municipalities through the Canada Community-Building Fund.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments for investment in infrastructure and capacity building projects. This program is funded by Infrastructure Canada and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.