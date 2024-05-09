BC Rock and Gem Show – Heritage Park – May 10 to 12

Chilliwack – The British Columbia Lapidary Society hosts the BC Gem Show in BC each year. On the Saturday May 11, it’s the Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale, an additional building of dozens of informal sellers.
May 10, 11 & 12
Friday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Saturday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sunday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale One Day Only!
Saturday, May 11
Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Chilliwack Heritage Park
44140 Luckakuck Way
Adults – $6.00
Students (6 – 17) – $2.00
Under 6 (accompanied by an adult) – Free
3 Day Pass – $12.00
School groups please contact their Executive Secretary to book
Tickets available at the door
Parking by Donation to the Salvation Army